Officials address Valley Fever concerns amidst the high wind event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the high wind event continues many are concerned with how it may affect their health. One concern that people have during days like this is getting valley fever.

According to the CDC there are about 15,000 cases in the United States each year and most cases are from California and Arizona. They also state that nearly 40% of people who get Valley Fever are hospitalized.

“Many of us are going to get valley fever and not even know we have it, but some of us are really going to experience more significant symptoms,” Michelle Corson Public Information Officer, Kern County Public Health Department

What is Valley Fever?

Valley fever is an infection caused by fungus. The fungus is known to live in the soil in the Southwestern United States. People can get valley fever by breathing in the microscopic fungal spores from the air. CDC

Corson said while you may not know you have Valley Fever there are a few different symptoms to be aware of.

“It can be everything from a headache, a cough, you can also get a rash, but sometimes it can turn into disseminated Valley Fever and affect different parts of your body and it can become very serious,” said Corson.

When it comes to valley fever symptoms Corson said they may be similar to COVID-19.

“These can be very similar to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms, so it becomes important to really pay attention following a wind event like this, if these are persistent symptoms that don’t go away, talk to your doctor,” said Corson.

Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District said during high wind events, it's best to stay inside and protect yourself.

“Really just maybe alter your activities for today, be aware that there might be significant blowing dust from the dry soils out in the valley, picking up dust and making a haze and poor air quality in the Kern County area,” Heather Heinks, Outreach and Communications Manager, Valley Air District

Heinks also added if you must be outdoors, use an N-95 mask.

“Certainly, put on a mask, in this instance, the COVID masks can help a little bit. Dust is bigger, so it’s not going to hurt to have your COVID mask on outside, but we always talk about getting a fitted N-95 mask if you’re going to be out in the midst of heavy particulate matter pollution and it should be fitted properly, and you should consult your doctor.”

While this is the first high wind event of the season, it won't be the last.

Heinks also said that to stay updated download the Valley Air District and the EPA Air Now app for updates.

