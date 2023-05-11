Watch Now
Highland High School to hold Scotsmen Market and Plant Sale

Posted at 3:55 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 18:55:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highland High School will hold its annual Scotsmen Market and Plant Sale on Sat, May 13.

The sale aims to give students real-life retail and business skills, as well as teach them about agricultural regulations. Fruit trees, succulents, flowers, potted plants, and vegetables will be for sale. There will also be a variety of student-made products for sale.

The event will take place at Highland High School Farm from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. All proceeds will benefit Highland High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) program.

