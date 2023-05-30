Hillcrest Memorial Park holds Memorial Day ceremony on 'Hill of Valor'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hillcrest Memorial Park held a Memorial Day ceremony at its "Hill of Valor" on Mon, May 29.

The ceremony which together local officials and families, as well as American Gold Star Mothers who lost a son or daughter in service to the country.

Local assemblyman Vince Fong attended the event and spoke about the importance of commemorating the holiday.

"Their bravery and courage is a debt we can never repay, but we humbly recognize their legacy today," said Fong. "Husbands and fathers and sons, wives, mothers, and daughters, ordinary Americans exemplifying extraordinary patriotism, who left their homes and never returned."

