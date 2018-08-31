Hispanic Business Conference and Expo held at the Bakersfield Marriott, featuring several workshops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Hispanic Business Conference and Expo took place on Thursday, August 30. It began at 1 p.m and is running until 7 at the Bakersfield Marriott next to the Convention Center.

Speakers will include the new President of Cal State Bakersfield, Dr. Lynette Zelezny and actor Pepe Serna.

The conference features several workshops in the areas of business, finance and health.

According to Jay Tamsi, President and CEO of KCHCC, the Expo puts a spotlight on the thriving community of Kern County business owners.

“This is a great platform for our members as well as our business expo exhibitors to promote their product and services to hard-to-reach consumers and brand their products to a larger Hispanic market," Tamsi said.

The event is open to the public and admission is free with a ticket available for download at khcc.org.