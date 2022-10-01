Hit and run in Visalia leaves pedestrian dead, driver not yet identified

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — On September 29th at approximately 8:30 pm, the California Highway Patrol Fresno Communications Center received a call of a car hitting a pedestrian on Avenue 416 in the area of Road 125. CHP officers from the Visalia post determined that the scene was a fatal hit-and-run between a pedestrian and an unknown white SUV that fled the scene.

Police investigation determined that an unidentified male was driving the SUV on Avenue 416 eastbound just west of Road 125. The pedestrian, a 72-year-old woman from Orosi, California, was walking southbound across Avenue 416.

The driver, for reasons that have not yet been determined, failed to react to the presence of a pedestrian in the street and hit her with his SUV. After the crash, the driver fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia where she died of her injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor and the driver of the SUV is not currently in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this hit and run is asked to contact the Visalia Area CHP Public Information Officer at 559-734-6767.