23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann and her dad are back for another year of Hobmann Holiday Drinks. They've got some festive recipes the whole family can enjoy!

Grinch Punch (12 servings)



1 pack of lemon-lime powdered drink mix

4 cups water

4 cups ice

3 cups lemon-lime soda

2 cups pineapple juice

1 cup ginger ale

Lime wedges for rimming

Red sprinkles for rim

Use the lime wedges to coat the rim of your cups with lime juice and then dip the rim in the sprinkles.

Combine all ingredients in a larger container before pouring into each cup.

Sugar Cookie Martini (2 servings)



1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup Bailey's

2 oz. vanilla vodka

2 oz. amaretto

Ice

Vanilla frosting for rimming

Green sprinkles for rim

Coat each cup's rim with a thin layer of frosting, then dip into the sprinkles.

Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker, then add ice and shake. Pour into each cup and enjoy!