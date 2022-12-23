Watch Now
Hobmann Holiday Drinks

Recipes below for a Grinch Punch and Sugar Cookie Martini
23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann and her dad are back for another year of Hobmann Holiday Drinks. They've got some festive recipes the whole family can enjoy!
Grinch Punch (12 servings)

  • 1 pack of lemon-lime powdered drink mix
  • 4 cups water
  • 4 cups ice
  • 3 cups lemon-lime soda
  • 2 cups pineapple juice
  • 1 cup ginger ale
  • Lime wedges for rimming
  • Red sprinkles for rim

Use the lime wedges to coat the rim of your cups with lime juice and then dip the rim in the sprinkles.

Combine all ingredients in a larger container before pouring into each cup.

Sugar Cookie Martini (2 servings)

  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup Bailey's
  • 2 oz. vanilla vodka
  • 2 oz. amaretto
  • Ice
  • Vanilla frosting for rimming
  • Green sprinkles for rim

Coat each cup's rim with a thin layer of frosting, then dip into the sprinkles.

Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker, then add ice and shake. Pour into each cup and enjoy!

