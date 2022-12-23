23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann and her dad are back for another year of Hobmann Holiday Drinks. They've got some festive recipes the whole family can enjoy!
Grinch Punch (12 servings)
- 1 pack of lemon-lime powdered drink mix
- 4 cups water
- 4 cups ice
- 3 cups lemon-lime soda
- 2 cups pineapple juice
- 1 cup ginger ale
- Lime wedges for rimming
- Red sprinkles for rim
Use the lime wedges to coat the rim of your cups with lime juice and then dip the rim in the sprinkles.
Combine all ingredients in a larger container before pouring into each cup.
Sugar Cookie Martini (2 servings)
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup Bailey's
- 2 oz. vanilla vodka
- 2 oz. amaretto
- Ice
- Vanilla frosting for rimming
- Green sprinkles for rim
Coat each cup's rim with a thin layer of frosting, then dip into the sprinkles.
Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker, then add ice and shake. Pour into each cup and enjoy!