Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Hobmann's Haunts: Ghost hunt at the Junior League of Bakersfield House

Old mortuary now used as event venue
items.[0].videoTitle
In this week's Hobmann's Haunts, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann and ghost hunter Missy Bennett check out the Junior League House in downtown Bakersfield. Decades ago, the house was a mortuary so its history is a little spooky.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 12:23:49-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Hobmann’s Haunts is back with a ghost hunt in downtown Bakersfield at the Junior League house.

"This used to be an old mortuary that was run by a father and son, and it existed like that for many years. A family did live here for a little while and it really was vacant for a really long time until the Junior League of Bakersfield bought the home," said ghost hunter Missy Bennett.

The temperature quickly dropped in the building's old elevator and one of Missy's devices went off every time she tried to say goodbye.

Watch the above video to see the spooky adventure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!