Hoffmann Hospice to hold 5th annual Pickleball Palooza Tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hoffmann Hospice will host its fifth annual Pickleball Palooza Tournament on Sat, May 13.

The competition is a round-robin tournament featuring Men's Doubles and Women's Doubles, with divisions separated by skill level. Awards will be given to the top three teams per division.

This year's Pickleball Palooza Tournament will be held in honor of Tori Hoffmann, who passed away in June 2020.

The event will take place at the Stockdale Country Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tournament is free to watch.

