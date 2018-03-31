Home and detached storage unit hit by gunfire on Friday near North Inyo and Jeffrey Streets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of "shots fired" on Friday and found an occupied home and a detached storage unit had been hit by gunfire.

Around 4:45 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of North Inyo and Jeffrey Streets.

During this investigation is when they found a home had been struck by rounds.

There were no injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110.