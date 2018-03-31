Home and detached storage unit hit by gunfire on Friday near North Inyo and Jeffrey Streets

Partly Cloudy
HI: 85°
LO: 58°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of "shots fired" on Friday and found an occupied home and a detached storage unit had been hit by gunfire.
Around 4:45 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of North Inyo and Jeffrey Streets.
During this investigation is when they found a home had been struck by rounds.
There were no injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110.
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of "shots fired" on Friday and found an occupied home and a detached storage unit…
One man was transported to Kern Medical on Friday night after being shot in the chest on Roberts Lane near Plymouth Avenue.
The Mission Possible 5k race took place at the CALM on Saturday. Adults registered for $35 and students registered $25.
The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is holding a kitten shower on Saturday.