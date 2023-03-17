Honor Bus takes Kern County veterans to visit replica of Vietnam Wall

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KERO) — Vietnam veterans from across Kern County boarded the Honor Bus to head towards San Luis Obispo to visit a replica of the Vietnam Wall on Thurs, March 17.

The Vietnam Wall honors those who served and sacrificed their lives for the United States during the Vietnam War. Several replicas of the memorial are sent on tour across the country for veterans who cannot make it to Washington D.C.

"For years we've had Honor Flight going on in Bakersfield and Kern County for 10 years, but we found out a lot of veterans can't take that flight, whether medical conditions, they're on dialysis, they're on cancer treatment, or they just have a fear of flying," said Armando Solis with Honor Flight Kern County. "So I, myself, and many others have diligently researched and knocked on doors and found these veterans and said 'here's your chance to come and see a replica of the Vietnam Wall.'"

A total of 12 local veterans made the trip. The group was escorted all the way up the coast by patriotic motorcycles, diesel trucks, and cars.