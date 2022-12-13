Watch Now
Horse and rider rescued by firefighters in Bodfish

Posted at 6:49 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 09:49:46-05

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — A rescue for a horse and its rider took place near Bodfish on Saturday, December 10th.

Lake Isabella firefighters say they found the rider after the horse bucked them off just before 1:30 p.m. The horse fell into the Edison Flume, a deep and narrow channel on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller Street. Firefighters treated the rider and took them to a local hospital.

According to the firefighters, they then created a dirt ramp with the use of backhoes to save the horse from the flume. The horse was returned safely to its owner.

