Hospital Authority approves Kern Medical, healthcare workers deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a three-year deal on Monday between SEIU Local 521 and Kern Medical.

The new deal addresses the "severe" staffing crisis through planned recruitment and retention investments. It also includes significant wage increases for all represented healthcare" workers.

“We at Kern Medical would like to thank SEIU, its bargaining team, and its members for their work to reach agreement. We look forward to our continuing work to serve our community," said Scott Thygerson, Chief Executive Officer at Kern Medical.

"We all share in supporting Kern Medical’s unique and vital role as our area’s teaching hospital, trauma and specialty center, and designated public safety net hospital caring for the most vulnerable.”