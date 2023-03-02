Houchin Community Blood Bank asks for donations after storms impact supply

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB) says it has seen a dramatic decrease in donations and it needs the community's help.

HCBB says that the winter storms have impacted both supply and demand for blood products. Some of the impacts include canceled blood drives and donor appointments, high blood demand from hospitals due to accidents and injuries, and challenges in receiving supply and lab results due to travel conditions.

Houchin is asking for the public to come and donate this week by scheduling an appointment or attending an upcoming blood drive.

For more information, visit their website at BCBB.com.