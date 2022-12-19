Houchin Community Blood Bank receives $25,000 from Westchester Kiwanis Community Service Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank announced via press release that it received $25,000 from the Westchester Kiwanis Community Service Club on Monday, Dec 19.

According to the press release, many Westchester Kiwanis Club members donate blood at Houchin Blood Bank and the club was looking to donate to a service with "like-minded people" looking to make the community a better place.

“Our $25,000 gift to Houchin is a high priority given the number of young children through adults that are affected by the short blood supply,” said Mike Van Houten, President of the Westchester Kiwanis Community Service Club. “We understand that the only way to keep up with demand is to increase donations by means of more public awareness. It’s our hope that our gift will make an impact and help save more lives right here in Kern County.”

According to Houchin, the grant will fund community outreach programs that aim to educate and inspire people to donate.

To donate blood at Houchin Community Blood Bank, make an appointment on the Houchin website or call (661) 323-4222.