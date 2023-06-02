Watch Now
Houchin Community Blood Bank to hold donation t-shirt contest throughout June

The "Summer Vibes and Saving Lives" t-shirts will be available all month, while supplies last.
Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB) Sumer Vibes and Saving Lives t-shirt
Rachel Parlier
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 12:17:08-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Those that donate blood during the month of June won't only be helping hundreds of people, they'll also have the chance to win an exclusive t-shirt.

Houchin Community Blood Bank has launched a promotion to help boost blood donations this summer. Throughout June, blood donors will receive a limited edition "Summer Vibes and Saving Lives" t-shirt.

The t-shirts will be available all month, while supplies last.

For more information or to learn more about upcoming donation events, visit HCBB.com.

