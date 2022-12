BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — House of Ruth Outreach Ministry will be holding its "Just In Time 4 Christmas" outreach event on Friday, Dec 23.

The event will feature a sneaker giveaway, free food, free haircuts, and music. The event will also have COVID-19 vaccines available.

Partners for the event include Legion Kicks, Haircuts for Humanity, Nike, Tym4Change, ShePower, K.E.Y. Project, NAACP, and Kingdom Activists.

The event will take place at the House of Ruth Outreach Center at 1 p.m.