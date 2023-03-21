House Speaker Kevin McCarthy addresses Trump's possible arrest

(KERO) — Local Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Trump investigation on Mon, March 20.

"It doesn't matter if it's President Trump or a Democrat," said McCarthy via tweet. "Our justice system should not be used to target political opponents. Period."

Attached to a tweet was a video of McCarthy giving a speech about the topic.

It doesn't matter if it's President Trump or a Democrat. Our justice system should not be used to target political opponents. Period. pic.twitter.com/UQM6aWNDOY — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 20, 2023

"It doesn't matter if this was President Trump or if it was a Democrat," McCarthy stated, similarly to his tweet. "It should be equal justice in America and stop going after people because you have political differences. I see people all the time that have political differences.

"I respect their opinion," he continued. "I may disagree with it, but why would you ever try to use the law for it? And it goes directly against everything this Manhattan D.A. has professed. He brags about lowering felonies to misdemeanors and not prosecuting. We've watched crime in New York where people are afraid to walk the streets. We watched campaigns and I will tell you, one of the reasons we won races in New York is based upon this D.A. not protecting the citizens of New York. And now he's spending his time on this?"

What could happen if former President Donald Trump were indicted? Here's a closer look at the implications the country and the former President could be facing.

If he is indicted, Trump will still have constitutional protections and the presumption of innocence ahead of any trial.

An indictment would potentially upend the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, but it is impossible to judge how GOP primary voters and a national electorate might react.

Any indictment against Trump could prove that no one, not even an ex-president, is above the law.