House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his political history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After 15 rounds of voting, Bakersfield native Kevin McCarthy finally got the nod for Speaker of the House late Friday night.

This was the longest contest for the U.S. House Speakership in 164 years.

McCarthy highlighting his resilience during his first speech to Congress as Speaker.

"It is time for us to be the voice and worthy of their vote,” he said. “Let me close with this. I may not know all of you. Some of you are new. But I hope one thing is clear after this week. I never give up."

McCarthy is a fourth generation Kern County resident. He won his first election in 2000, becoming a Kern Community College District trustee.

23ABC spoke to Cathy Abernathy, who helped the Bakersfield native get his start in politics, by offering him an internship under then-representative Bill Thomas in the fall of 1987.

McCarthy would go on to become District Director for Thomas, before serving in the State Assembly and then eventually the House of Representatives in 2006.

Abernathy told 23ABC she and her husband Mark, a prominent Kern County Republican Political Consultant, came to appreciate McCarthy’s work ethic and dedication to constituents as he rose through the ranks from Bakersfield to Washington.

“A friend called me and said that my husband Mark told them 15 years ago, when Kevin had gotten elected to Congress, that he was going to be Speaker someday. So I guess he was right. And I just it's just a great opportunity,” she said.

Following a contentious battle for the gavel last week, Abernathy says she is confident McCarthy will continue to represent the best interests of Kern County as Speaker and that his optimism and discipline will play a major part in unifying the Republican Party in the House, leading Congress toward a better future.

“Kevin McCarthy is willing to work with anyone. He doesn't close the door. As we saw this last week, he kept working with them,” she said. “But will the Democrats’ philosophy be, ‘No, we want to stop the House Republicans from any kind of success’, that hurts the American people, and I hope that doesn't happen. I think you will see him push very hard to get the spending under control, to get the prices down in this country, the cost down and to use our natural resources, oil and agriculture, the water. I think he will put a lot of attention to that and they’ll have to listen.”

Abernathy says she's spoken with McCarthy several times since he was able to secure the votes needed to become Speaker Friday evening and described their conversations as quote, "thrilling".

Assemblymember Vince Fong also voiced his support for McCarthy to 23ABC on Monday.

“Well, no one will work harder. Kevin's work ethic is unparalleled. As you can see from last week, he never gives up,” he said. “And he is always willing to bring people together to tackle the toughest challenges.”

Fong says he's worked with McCarthy on issues including Valley Fever research, securing more funding for water infrastructure, supporting our military bases and highlighting energy security.

He believes McCarthy’s dedication to his new role will only further the Central Valley's priorities in national discussions.

“It’s an area that feeds the world and powers the country. And, you know, we lead the way in so many issues and so to have Kern County and the Central Valley, to have us have a seat at the table for all of these decisions, working with all sides and working with world leaders, this is a tremendous opportunity,” he said. “So there is going to be no bigger advocate for the Central Valley than Kevin when it comes to the challenges that face our country.”

23ABC reached out to Senator Melissa Hurtado for comment about the Central Valley’s priorities and Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership, but was unable to obtain a statement.