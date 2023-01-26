Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shows support for National School Choice Week

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed his support for National School Choice Week, a movement that advocates for states to allow more education options for K-12 students.
Kevin McCarthy during National School Choice Week
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 13:52:30-05

(KERO) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed his support for National School Choice Week, a movement that advocates for states to allow more education options for K-12 students.

"Education is the great equalizer, but the only way education can be a great equalizer is that you have the choice," said McCarthy. "You have the choice of where you want to go."

Promoting school choice is part of the Speaker's Commitment to America plan. The movement to provide more education options outside of traditional public schools remains a subject of debate in most states due to concerns over school funding.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern's Kindness

A Little Good News from 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann