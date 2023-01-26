House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shows support for National School Choice Week

(KERO) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed his support for National School Choice Week, a movement that advocates for states to allow more education options for K-12 students.

"Education is the great equalizer, but the only way education can be a great equalizer is that you have the choice," said McCarthy. "You have the choice of where you want to go."

Promoting school choice is part of the Speaker's Commitment to America plan. The movement to provide more education options outside of traditional public schools remains a subject of debate in most states due to concerns over school funding.