House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks on crime and elections in D.C.

WASHINGTON (KERO) — Local Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivered a floor speech speaking against D.C.'s crime bill and election proposals on Thurs, Feb 9.

Speaker McCarthy mentioned a law that was passed last year by the D.C. City Council allowing illegal immigrants to vote.

"The law makes no exception for foreign diplomats or agents who have interests that are the opposite of ours," said McCarthy. "Under this bill, Russian diplomats would get a vote. Chinese diplomats could get a vote. The CCP is already infiltrating our culture, our farmland, our skies, but the D.C. City Council would let them infiltrate our ballot boxes."

McCarthy went on to say D.C.'s government has done nothing but pass laws to make the city less safe, mentioning new proposals that will soften penalties for violent crimes. He urged members of Congress to consider two resolutions that aim to get tougher on crime and stop illegal immigrants from voting in local elections.