Housing Authority of the County of Kern selected for MTW Demonstration Program

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — On May 7, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the selection of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern for the Moving to Work Demonstration Program.

One of only ten housing authorities nationwide and the only in California to be selected for MTW – Cohort #2, the Housing Authority will test rent reform strategies in its Low-Income Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher programs.

This program is meant to create incentives for assisted households to find employment and increase their earnings. Under the MTW program, randomly selected households will be enrolled in an alternative rent structure that increases the rent each year regardless of changes in income.

Elderly and disabled households are exempt from the MTW program.

Contact Stephen Pelz at (661) 631-8500 ext. 2005n for more information.