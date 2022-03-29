How many presidents have visited Kern County since 1990?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the past 30 years, Kern County has been visited by several political figures including almost every sitting president Since the 1990s and two First Ladies, including Dr. Jill Biden.

President George H.W. Bush landed at Meadows Field Airport on July 14, 1992, and took a helicopter to the Sequoia National Forest to make a declaration protecting the area’s giant sequoia groves.

President Bill Clinton made a similar journey to Kern County on April 15, 2000, also boarding a helicopter to see the sequoias.

On March 4, 2004, George W. Bush, came to Bakersfield during a campaign stop.

On October 8, 2012, President Barack Obama landed at Meadows Field and drove by motorcade up Highway 58 to the National Headquarters of the United Farm Workers union in Keene.

Former First Lady Laura Bush visited Bakersfield to show her support for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County in February of 2018.

And President Donald Trump made a visit in February of 2020.

Finally, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Kern County just a year ago, also to honor Cesar Chavez Day at that time as well.