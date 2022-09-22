How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Californians are no strangers to high gas prices and pretty soon they can expect some extra cash in their bank account because of it. The big question is "how much?"

The Middle-Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that according to Doug Shupe with Triple-A, is much needed

“It's been a roller coaster for gas prices especially here in California right now and the Bakersfield area drivers are paying $5.46 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded. That is eight cents higher than a week ago, three cents higher than a month ago, and $1.10 higher than a year ago at this time.”

23ABC News High gas prices in Bakersfield, Calif. (KERO)

Reports of additional Southern California refinery issues along with continued low inventories have created the biggest one-week price jump at the pump since June according to the Triple-A weekend gas watch.

The average price for regular gasoline in the state is $5.52, which is 8 cents higher than last week. The average national price is $3.68, which is 2 cents lower than a week ago. The average price of gas in Bakersfield is currently $5.46, which is 8 cents more than last week.

The refund was introduced in March by Governor Gavin Newsom.

“$400 for each registered vehicle that an individual owns, up to two vehicles,” said Newsom at the time.

23ABC News A woman pumps gas at a Shell station in Bakersfield, Calif.

According to the state of California’s Franchise Tax Board payments are expected to begin hitting bank accounts between October and January. And within that time frame, Californians could see checks from $200 to $1,050.

More money for gas means more business for gas station workers like Steve Cuellar who washes windows

“The checks especially that would help a lot of people even for me too because I bring more people here and that would give me more opportunities for interaction with other people so that’s looking good.”

So how do you get the money?

You are eligible if you filed your 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021, were not eligible to be claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year, were a California resident for six or more months during 2020, and will currently be a resident on the date the payment will be issued.

There are two ways to receive this payment. If you received your tax refund through direct deposit then that’s how you’ll get the check too. Otherwise, it will come on a debit card.

“You know everything goes up. Everything goes up from food to gas and it’s getting harder so little check like that just a little help that’s good,“ said resident Iris Borrero.

To see exactly how much you could get you can visit the refund estimator online.