Howling for help: Volunteers needed to maintain trails

With volunteers help, more ground could be covered, to help Wind Wolves Preserve ensure the quality of recreational and travel experience.

Trail maintenance protects the environment and keeps trials safe for users.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Without consistent maintenance, hiking trails can quickly fall into disrepair, which can result in an unpleasant experience or even dangerous pitfalls for users. With only three on-site rangers, Wind Wolves Preserve is putting out the call for volunteers to help keep these trails in "walking" order.

The amount of help needed varies for each volunteer day, depending on which trail needs assistance. When volunteers arrive, they will receive information on the wildlife conservancy and an overview of the preserve from park rangers.

Safety protocols and proper tool use will also be gone over before heading to any trail on the preserve.

Daisy Carillo the preserve manager says the San Emigdio is the farthest, most used, and most maintenance-focused trail on the preserve, being about 20 miles long.

“You actually have to hike 5 miles before you get to that trailhead, so with the volunteer day we’re gonna ask people to actually follow us and we’ll escort them into the canyon and we’ll park at the trailhead to we don’t have to hike those 5 miles,” says Carillo.

Not only do they keep trails safe and enjoyable for all, Wind Wolves Preserve is always looking to inspire, and educate newcomers to see the beauty of nature.

