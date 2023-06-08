Hub of Bakersfield to hold 'Dine and Discover Restaurant Week' event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those looking for new places to eat in Bakersfield can now rest easy, as the Hub of Bakersfield's innovation lab will host Dine and Discover Restaurant Week.

The Hub aims to show city residents some of the hidden gems in Downtown Bakersfield. Some of those gems include Cafe Smitten, Radio Sandwich, Mama Roomba, Campo, The Botanist, TLO Wines, Locale, Sandrini's Bar, Adventure Awaits, Off The Rails, My Spot Downtown, Five-O-Two Coffee, the Padre Hotel, 2nd Phase, Ghila Dolce, and Bottle Shock Wine and Brew.

The event begins on Sun, June 11 and continues until Sun, June 17.

For more information, follow Dine Discover Bakersfield on Instagram.

