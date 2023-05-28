Hundreds of community members visited The Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor Veterans for Memorial Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of community members and leaders came out to honor our fallen Veterans Saturday morning to place flags and flag holders at each gravesite, and one Veteran says it was an honor to be there for the event.

“I thought it was beautiful as always. It's a great honor to be able to be here and to honor and celebrate our fallen Veterans and I love it. It’s heart wrenching to be here,” said U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran Ron Baima.

U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran Ron Baima was one of many Veterans in attendance for the Memorial Day commemoration event at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, and he says he appreciates all the support from the Kern County community.

“It means a lot to see the people turnout here. Being in part of Kern County and to me Kern County is very patriotic, and I love it, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful to be recognized and appreciated,” said Baima.

A guest speaker at the ceremony U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Joe Smith says it is great to recognize those that have fallen serving our country, but also to recognize their families.

“I have friends that have passed away and this is the closest that I will ever get to see the family here. It feels good that they can be here, be here amongst people who are remembering with them, and it’s important that they get to see that, and they know that they are not alone,” said U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Joe Smith.

Baima says he likes to visit the cemetery with his wife not just on Memorial Day, but whenever they can to honor the Veterans because it should not be just one day that we honor them.

“It's a beautiful spot out here. I love this area. My wife and I come out here occasionally just to visit and honor our Vets,” said Baima.

Baima says it was amazing and breathtaking to see everyone at the cemetery to honor the fallen, and it means a lot to him.