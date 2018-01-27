Hundreds of local residents line up for free car emissions testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Saturday morning hundreds of Kern County residents lined up outside the Kern County Fairgrounds in hopes that their vehicles qualified for a free emission test.

Several times throughout the year the Valley Air District offers the first 525 drivers who show up to the event a free emissions test in hopes of improving air quality locally. Residents with cars that didn’t pass the initial free emission test, received a $500 vouchers to use at participating STAR certified smog shops in the area.

Drivers who attended also had access to the vehicle replacement program offered at the event. Many were able to trade in their old vehicle for an installment of $9,000 towards an electric vehicle.

Many non-profit agencies held informational booths that offered free car tips. Other booths were also passing out free food until the event ended at noon.