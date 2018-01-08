Hundreds without power as multiple outages reported in Bakersfield

Multiple power outages have been reported by Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday morning.

According to PG&E's website, the first outage was reported at around 6 a.m. between Oswell to the west and Fairfax to the east and College Avenue to the north and Niles to the south.

PG&E reports 409 customers are being impacted by the outage.

The second outage was reported less than 10 minutes later in the area of East California Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard. About 200 people were impacted by that outage.

Power is expected to be fully restored after 9 a.m.