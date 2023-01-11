Hwy 178 closed due to rock slides, damaged road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With all the rainfall, emergency officials have been keeping their eyes on the Kern River Canyon, as all that water has caused big problems in the past for drivers along Highway 178.

Monday was no different. Officials were forced to close Highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon towards Lake Isabella due to mud and rock slides.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the westbound lane was damaged a few miles west of Lake Isabella. As a result, an extended closure has been put in place.

In the meantime, the CHP says alternate routes include the Lion's Trail, Walker Pass, and State Route 155.