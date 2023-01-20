Hwy 178, Kern River Canyon expected to reopen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) announced that the Kern River Canyon is expected to reopen again in an "explosive" tweet.

According to CalTrans, Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon is expected to open tonight now that the road is finally being cleared. The CalTrans District 6 Blasting Team had to remove a 30-foot boulder from the roadway using explosives after a rockslide that took place on Wednesday.

KERN CANYON: Check out a behind the scenes look on SR 178, as the 30-foot boulder in the roadway was blasted by the District 6 Blasting Team.



Crews are continuing to remove rocks and conduct repairs as necessary.



State Route 178 is expected to reopen this evening. pic.twitter.com/bFzt2UCgJD — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 20, 2023

CalTrans also shared a tweet showing photos from before and after the blast.