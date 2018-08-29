Ike's Love and Sandwiches opening two locations in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Get ready to eat! Ike's Love and Sandwiches making its way to Bakersfield.

The Bay Area sandwich shop is opening two locations in town.

One will be in the Valley Plaza Mall and the other at the Marketplace.

The mall's website says "coming soon" and a sign is up at the Marketplace.

There is no word right now on when the two locations will be ready to serve.