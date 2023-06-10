Illegal fireworks have an impact on the valley air and are a major cause of fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every year buildings, and houses are damaged and sometimes destroyed by illegal fireworks. This year the Kern County Fire Department is prepared for what they call their busiest time of the year.

“We receive thousands of reports of illegal fireworks this time of year, and that’s why it’s important for individuals to remember that reporting illegal fireworks should not be done by calling 911,” said Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn.

Andrew Freeborn, the Public Information Officer for The Kern County Fire Department says if you suspect someone selling or lighting illegal fireworks you can use their online reporting app on their website.

Freeborn says illegal fireworks are a problem this time of the year and are a major cause of fires.

“It's actually easy for them to start a fire if individuals are not cautious with what they are doing, and that’s why we discourage so much the use of illegal fireworks,” said Freeborn.

Not only are illegal fireworks dangerous, but they also have an impact on the air which can be problematic for people with asthma-related issues.

“It can trigger any kind of health issues especially for children. Anywhere like headaches, fatigue, watery, dry eyes, coughing, weezing, shortness of breath, and even asthma attacks,” said Daniel Gonzalez with San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Daniel Gonzalez with San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says with the poor air quality here in the valley, illegal fireworks contribute to the issue.

“Once those fireworks are lit and the smoke is being reproduced it contains PM2.5 as well as other metals like strontium, barium, and lead, and so you are already contributing to the bad air quality that we already have here,” said Gonzalez.

Freeborn says they will be working with local law enforcement agencies as well as the Bakersfield Fire Department to combat the usage and selling of illegal fireworks, and if you are caught doing either one, there can be hefty fines.

“There is a consequence for using illegal fireworks. There is a consequence for using fireworks that are legal in an unsafe manner. there’s consequences for using any type; rather it’s safe or sane or illegal fireworks outside of approved times for usage, so all of these things can result in a fine of $1,500,” said Freeborn.

Gonzalez also says that even legal fireworks can have an impact on the air, and Freeborn says people should also use legal fireworks safely to avoid injuries and fires.