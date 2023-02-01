In February, save 3 lives and get a cool t-shirt at HCBB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — January was National Blood Donor Month, but Houchin Community Blood Bank is Just. Not. Done.

For the month of February, HBCC will continue to honor donors with a limited edition Houchin long-sleeve tee. Donors will have the opportunity to pick theirs up at any HCBB donor center or mobile donation unit after their whole blood, platelet, or plasma donation.

If you want one, you're going to want to make your appointment soon. Supplies are limited, and once they're gone, they're gone.

HCBB advises that blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years of age (16 with parent or guardian consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID with your date of birth. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, to find the HBCC donation center nearest you, or to make an appointment to donate, please visit the Houchin Community Blood Bank website.

Still unsure about donating blood?