15-year-old girl, Los Angeles man become latest victims of Kern River

KERN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — A 15-year-old Bakersfield girl and a 46-year-old Los Angeles man have become the latest victims of the deadly Kern River.

Ester Isabel Villanueva Torres, the teenage victim, drowned on July 8 after entering the water near River View Park in Bakersfield.

Search teams recovered her body around 5 p.m. the same day.

Meanwhile, 46-year-old Carlos Gonzales Jr. was found unresponsive in the river on July 12.

The Kern County Coroner has confirmed both deaths as drownings.

These deaths add to the toll of more than 340 lives claimed by the Kern River over the years, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in our community.

The Bakersfield Police Department is handling the investigations into the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

