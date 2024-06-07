'155 Fire' leads to an evacuation warning in Wofford Heights

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — An evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Wofford Heights due to a fire that started Thursday afternoon.

The '155 Fire' is burning near the 5800 block of Wofford Heights.

No word yet on what started the fire or how many acres have burned.

The Red Cross says they are opening an evacuation shelter at the Lake Isabella Senior Center which is at 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.

They say if you are to come to the shelter to you are welcome to bring:



Special items for children, like food/formula, diapers, extra clothing, toys, etc.

Items for pets, including a leash, pet medications and pet food.

Prescription medications and medical devices you may need.

Comfort items like pillows, blankets, towels, change of clothing or other items you may want to have with you at the shelter.

