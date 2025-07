KERN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — July 24th marked one year since the start of the Borel Fire. That fire ended up becoming the largest in Kern County history burning nearly 60,000 acres and largely destroying the town of Havilah.

In this 23ABC News Special, we revisit the fire, the destruction, and now the rebuilding, and what's next for the Kern River Valley.

