A Kern River Valley Gymkhana club welcomes new participants as 33rd season starts

WELDON, Calif. (KERO) — It’s not easily explained -- but the sacred bond between horse and rider is on full display at the Kern River Valley's gymkhana competition.

The Los Vaqueros Gykhnana Club has been in the Kern River Valley since 1992.

On Saturday October 26 they held one of their competitions at an arena in Weldon.

Although their season has already started, the president tells me anyone can still join and compete.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We are two peas and a pod. She is a queen!” said Kristina Wada-Heffner.

Wada-Heffner is talking about her horse Sweets, who she has had for 13 years and performs Gymkhana with.

“Gymkhana is speed events on horseback. So gymkhana does 13 different events. So like rodeos, they'll do barrels and poles, but we do other events, like Speedball, quadrant, big-T, things like that,” Wada-Heffner told me.

She’s been part of the Kern River Valley’s gymkhana club, named the Los Vaqueros Gymkhana Club for the past 25 years - and she’s really fast.

“I love the people, I also love having that competition with my horse,” Wada-Heffner said.

I got the opportunity to attend one of their competitions on Saturday in Weldon, and there was a wide range of people there.

“Ever since growing up as a little kid watching the Lone Ranger and on TV, I just fell in love with horses, and when I had a chance to ride them or be around them, I just did it, I'm still a kid doing it at my age,” said Sander Shulman, a gymkhana competitor.

Shulman says he’s been riding horses for 50 years.

“I think I'm the senior citizen of the group, I’m 84.”

And he hasn’t slowed down.

“When I'm on a horse, I'm in another world, it's just relaxing. And I enjoy it,” Shulman said.

Current Los Vaqueros Club President Melinda Alexander started with the unique sport in 1992, when the club was first started in the Kern River Valley.

“It's just really a great way for people with horses, all riders, all levels, all skill levels, to be able to get out, have fun,” Alexander said.

Alexander says although it is a competition, those in the club are there to help one-another.

“Even though we're competing against each other, we're all here to, like, cheer each other on and support each other.”

They are still in the beginning of their season, and Alexander says they are looking for more people to join.

“We like to say that we're the little club with the big heart, because while our original shows in the beginning had 48 riders, over time, we've kind of decreased.”

All ages of riders can join gymkhana and Alexander says the group is tight knit.

“It doesn't matter if you're slow or fast, you can still place. And we're just a big family, really,” Alexander said.

It’s about learning and supporting each other and the unique bond between people who share passions.

“The vibes here are really good,” Wada-Heffner said.

“I just love to watch the world where they run. It's just, it's just freedom,” Shulman said.

To learn more you can reach out to the Los Vaqueros Gymkhana Club on Facebook.

“Just like, come out, check it out, even if you just want to come be a spectator and see you know what it's all about. We welcome everyone here, and we really want to be out there to the community and let them know that we are here and that we want people to come and join us and have a good time,” Alexander said.

