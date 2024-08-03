Aircraft activity during the Borel Fire

KERN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — Fire departments from all over the state continue to work towards containing the Borel Fire both on the ground and in the sky. According to Air Operations they’ve had up to 20 aircraft dropping water and retardant on the affected area.



According to Air Operations Director Daniel Diaz, no wildfire can be put out without fire crews both on the ground and in the sky.

So far, he says up to 20 aircraft have been dropping water and retardant in the affected area.

He says each helicopter can fly a total of eight hours per day, a limit that he says they’ve been close to exceeding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As of Friday, fire crews have been trying to contain the Borel Fire both on the ground and from the sky. Air Operations Director Daniel Diaz said they've been reaching the limit of what aircraft can legally fly.

"We've been timing out," stated Diaz. "We've flown all of our helicopters to the very end of their eight-hour availability."

Day and night, he says, they've had at most 20 aircraft working on the fire— 11 of the largest type-one helicopters, six medium-sized helicopters, and three light reconnaissance helicopters.

"No fire can be put out without troops on the ground and the aircraft to assist them they're accommodating in reconnaissance by dropping water directly on the edge of the fire and they're accommodating with the retardant that we put on the outside of the fire for the fire to burn into," he said.

As of Friday, he says the helicopters have dropped over a million gallons of retardant and more than 2 million gallons of water on the fire.

With wind and showers expected over the weekend, Diaz says weather acts as a double-edged sword. Though the rain helps minimize fire activity, he says rain and wind make it difficult for pilots to fly the aircraft and hinder visibility.

"We need the troops on the ground and the aircraft is just there to support the actual ground mission," explained Diaz.

As the storm progresses, Diaz says the aircraft will be used on and off prioritizing the pilots' safety.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

