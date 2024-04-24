Art Walk in Wofford Heights Showcases Local Talent and New Art Spaces

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“These are all local artists, all handmade items,” said Robin Harmon, organizer of the Second Annual Art Walk.

Harmon said the festival highlights the immensely talented artists in the Kern River Valley

“There is a gentleman that repurposes items so they don't end up in the trash, and he makes wind chimes out of them, they’re beautiful,” Harmon said.

“There's a lot of talent in this community,” said attendee Kim.

“There’s an artist over there that’s live painting which I think is really cool to see and her work is phenomenal,” said attendee Whiteny.

The event, put on by the Kern River Valley Art Association, helped showcase the non-profit’s new spaces.

“It’s a beautiful day and I had never experienced the whole art center that’s here.”

“It’s the grand opening of our industrial art center that we are calling Alchemy.”

The association offers a variety of different classes, and demonstrations were happening throughout the day, like Laura Tran’s paper making.

There was a display that showcased the possibilities of the forges that are used during their blacksmithing classes.

The event had live music and food.

It gave a chance for the Art Association to showcase their new building.

“The art center, and in there, we are having all of our classes,” Harmon explained.

The converted gas station was also a hub during the Art Walk, which the association envisions as turning into a coffee shop.

