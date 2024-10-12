As KRV Branch Library closes for renovations, staff details how residents can continue to access services

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The KRV Branch Library is close for renovations, but residents can still access services.

On October 15 and 16 curbside services will be open from 10-2 pm that will allow residents to pick up their holds.

After next week, curbside services will be replaced by a pop-up that will be open Thursday-Saturday from 12-4. Residents will be able to pick-up holds and browse books.

The library is planning to re-open in April 2025.

“Thanks to the California State library we were awarded a generous grant, The Building Forward Infrastructure grant, to improve our library spaces,” said Charmaine Mendez.

Charmaine Mendez is a regional supervisor for the Kern County Library, and she says the closure, which is planned to last until April of 2025, will allow much needed infrastructure improvements in the library.

“One of the things we are really looking forward to is brand new shelving, brand new flooring, we are going to change the layout of the library. Since it is an old building it’s going to look a lot nicer once it reopens to the public,” Mendez said.

Mendez adds that the library is also upgrading its catalog of titles.

“Thanks to the county giving measure K funding, which gives funding for libraries in the unincorporated areas, we are also getting a lot of new books,” Mendez said.

Library services will still be available during renovations for readers.

“You can still pick up your holds,” said Elisabeth Duvall.

Elisabeth Duvall, Library Associate for the KRV Branch, says there will be a curbside service on October 15 and 16 from 10 to two, but that will then be replaced by the pop-up service, which will start next week and be available from Thursday to Saturday from 12 to 4.

“Once we have a pop-up start you can browse carts of books and we do have 300 new books on order so you’ll be able to browse new material,” Duvall said.

The plan is to re-open the library in April 2025 and mentioned that after the change it hours after the DMV reopened, some residents are worried about the library.

“People are afraid we are going to re-open with shorter hours, rest be assured, we are going to reopen 5 days a week, 41 hours a week.”

Duvall says just because the building is closed, does not mean they can’t help.

“Don’t give up on us, we're still here, we are excited to continue to serve you, we love our community,” Duvall said.

