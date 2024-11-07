Bakersfield LGBTQ Advocate reacts to projected passing of California Proposition to protect same-sex marriage

Proposition 3 aims to protect same-sex marriage in the California constitution.

As of November 6, 61 percent of California voters voted in support of it, with 39 percent voting against it. In Kern County, 42 percent of voter supported it while 58 percent of voters voted against it.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It is very exciting and I think it signals safety to our local community. A lot of folks were really worried after Roe was overturned that the Supreme Court was going to use same type of legal theory to overturn marriage equality across the nation,” said David Madding.

David Madding is the President and Founder of the Pride Chamber of Kern who says he welcomes the protections to same-sex marriage Prop 3 provided.

The measure is projected to pass statewide - however, as of November 6 - a majority of the votes for the measure in Kern County have been against it.

“I would want to encourage these people to get to know an LGBTQ person, see that we’re more alike than we are different. And that we are wanting the same types of things that they enjoy: The right to our own life, the right to liberty, the right to be able to pursue that in whichever way best resonates with us,” Madding said.

