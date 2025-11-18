Bakersfield pharmacy fills prescription gap left by Rite Aid closure in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — When Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, the pharmacy chain shuttered locations across the country, including one in Lake Isabella. For several months, Kern River Valley residents had fewer options when it came to getting their prescriptions: stay local with Mesa Clinical Pharmacy, get them through the mail, or head out of the area to pick them up in either Bakersfield or Ridgecrest.

Eric Wright said he chose to get them through the mail for a short period, but found the service lacking.

"It was yet to be desired, they were okay in some things, but when I found First Care Pharmacy and met Eric, they helped me in ways that other stores wouldn't," Wright said.

For the last several months, Eric Martin, owner and operator of First Care Pharmacy in Bakersfield, saw an opportunity. By offering free delivery in the area, he's not only expanding his client base but also providing a vital service to the community.

"They need it, they're part of Kern County, and that's how I see it. We're all a big family here in Kern County, and they need it. They need these medications, a lot of them, like you said, live in remote places, but we can access them, we have the vehicles for it," Martin said.

Monday through Friday, delivery driver Patrick Liles makes his way up to the Kern River Valley, delivering prescription medicine and interacting with residents. He doesn't mind the drive one bit.

"Everybody asks me that, I don't, it's beautiful," Liles said.

For Liles, it's a great opportunity to provide something the community needs.

"People are incredibly grateful, honestly. Without this, most of them would not be able to get the medication they need. So it's great to be able to give it to them," Liles said.

Jo Robertson, a First Care Pharmacy patient, said the service is a welcome addition to the community.

"I had nowhere to go for my medications, which I'm on almost 18 different medications per day, and my daughter Brenda told me. I called them up and they had my delivery out here the next day," Robertson said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

