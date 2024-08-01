Borel Fire raises air quality concerns

KERN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — As the Borel Fire continues to burn, filling the Kern River Valley with smoke it's also raising concerns about the air quality.



With the Borel Fire continuing to burn, air quality officials say those living in mountain communities or foothills are most exposed to inhaling polluted air.

According to the Valley Air District, smoke of any kind contains particulate matter 2.5, putting even the healthiest person at risk.

When inhaling PM 2.5, the district says it may lead to short-term illnesses like bronchitis and asthma. In the long run, they say it can cause respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Although progress is being made on the Borel Fire, local health experts say it still poses a threat to your health. This is due to the poor air quality caused by the smoke and particulates from the fire, especially on hazy days.

"We're seeing a lot of people who don't have respiratory conditions, a lot of nasal sinus congestion, some seasonal allergy symptoms," said Alanna Costello, a nurse practitioner at the Clinica Sierra Vista clinic in Wofford Heights.

But for those who DO have a respiratory illness or disease, Costello says being exposed to the smoke from the Borel fire may result in symptoms like shortness of breath, eye irritation, headaches, fatigue, and dizziness, she recommends.

"If you or your child have something like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, make sure you're carrying with you your rescue inhaler and that you know how to use it, so in the case you do have a flareup you're able to use that to relieve your symptoms," she

said.

In addition, the Valley Air District says other susceptible groups include children and the elderly.

"Unfortunately those closest to any wildfire and especially those in those mountain communities and the foothills, we're noticing that during the day we might get a little bit of a break because the heat lifts the smoke and it goes up into the atmosphere," explained Outreach and Communications Manager Heather Heinks.

And when temperatures cool down, especially at night, the district says the polluted air follows the mountain's slopes into the valley, putting even the healthiest person at risk.

Heinks told 23ABC that smoke of any kind contains particulate matter 2.5, a contaminant that goes into our bloodstream every time we inhale.

"Fire burns hot a lot of the time and it will send pieces of ash up into the sky with it, that is absolutely part of the pollution," said Heinks.

And because of its size, Heinks says air monitors will not measure the pollution produced by the ash. Therefore, those exposed to the smoke from the fire are encouraged to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities.

Costello also reminds those affected by the fire to prioritize their health during these difficult times.

"If you're not able to make it to your appointment because you evacuated out of town or you're not comfortable leaving your home right now, please get in contact with us or your doctor's office to schedule a virtual or telephone appointment."

The Valley Air District offers Clean Air Centers in the County and a Clean Air Rooms program for low-income residents to obtain a free indoor air purifier.

CLEAN AIR CENTERS IN KERN COUNTY

Bakersfield Senior Center

530 4th St, Bakersfield, CA 93304

(661) 325-1113

Shafter Youth Center

455 E Euclid Ave, Shafter, CA 93263

(661) 746-8235

CLEAN AIR ROOMS PROGRAM

