BOREL FIRE RELIEF: Kern County and local non-profits organize assistance for those impacted by the Borel Fire

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County representative says the county is still figuring out what services will be available at the assistance center and encourages those who need resources to contact the county at the Borel Fire Hotline at 661-873-2660.

The Local Assistance Center aims to provide resources to those impacted by the Borel Fire by giving residents a one-stop-shop that can connect them with multiple resources at once.

The Local assistance center will be open Saturday August 3 to Tuesday August 13 from 10 am to 7 pm.

A pop-up event organized by the KRV Bridge Connection will take place at 6069 Lake Isabella Boulevard on Wednesday August 7 from 10 am to 1 pm.

“This is for anyone who was impacted negatively by the Borel fire, if you lost your home, if you were evacuated, if you had damages, certainly we want you to be there, but it's not limited only to the people who lost their homes,” said Georgianna Armstrong, Emergency Services Manager for Kern County.

Armstrong is talking about the upcoming Local Assistance Center being set-up at the Lake Isabella Senior Center starting this Saturday.

“The purpose of a local assistance center is to bring together all the available sources of assistance that we can find and put them in one location, for a one-stop shop sort of concept.”

The California Fire Foundation is one of the non-profits contributing to the local assistance center.

“We work in close communication with these different organizations to find out what the need is, how many residents are displaced or potentially impacted and then we work with them on getting the disaster relief cash cards to them in the community,” said Deedee Garcia, Communications Director for the California Fire Foundation.

Deedee Garcia is the Communications Director for the California Fire Foundation, a non-profit funded by donations that provides assistance to those impacted by fire in California. They have donated 300 cash cards worth 250 dollars each to Kern County.

Garcia explains how impacted residents can receive one of these cards at the local assistance center.

“They’ll find the table with Kern County where they are handing out these cards, and they will verify their address, it has to be in the area of evacuation orders, and they just need to let them know how many individuals are in their home and they’ll get the 250 dollar cash card.”

Another local entity is setting up a resource pop-up that will distribute gift cards.

“Wednesday the seventh, that is going to be from 10 am until 1 pm and all fire victims throughout this fire season are welcome, this is not limited to the Borel fire,” said Chris Zuber, an Administrator for the KRV Bridge Connection.

The KRV Bridge Connection is a local non-profit that connects resources with Kern Valley residents. They have teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club and other non-profits to put ojn this pop-up event.

On Wednesday the donated gift cards will be available to those impacted by fires this year.

“Gifts cards allow the fire victim to use it as they need, when they need it in whichever way they need it,” Zuber said.

The event will be taking place at 6069 off of Lake Isabella Boulevard from 10 am to 1 pm.

The local assistance center will be set-up at the Lake Isabella Senior Center.

“Starting Saturday August 10th, running until Tuesday August 13th, it will be open from 10 am to 7 pm each of those days,” Armstrong said.

