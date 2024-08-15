BOREL FIRE SURVIVOR: Havilah resident adjusts to new normal as she waits for help with debris removal

HAVILAH, Calif. (KERO) — I first met Aubree Barkley in March, after she allowed me to visit her ranch to do a story about a Farrier in Havilah. She was proud of the land she lived on, which has been in her family for over 60 years. But after the Borel Fire, her property was largely destroyed.

Aubree Barkley is planning to rebuild her property in Havilah after it was destroyed by the Borel Fire.

The Borel Fire went through Barkley's property around 5 pm on Friday July 26.

According to the Kern County Fire Department's Borel Incident fire report, 223 structures were destroyed by the Borel Fire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I was amazed in all honesty because the fire had come through so hot and so fast, and the wind was just crazy, that I thought there’s no way the chickens would be able to make it.”

Barkley has been through a lot these past few weeks, but when I met her at the ranch she lived on before the borel fire destroyed it, she maintained a cheery disposition -

“Well it was nice meeting you!” Barkley said to a couple of construction workers who were working in her neighborhood.

Barkley said her dog that ran away before they evacuated also survived the fire.

“I walked into the house and there was ash everywhere, but as soon as Jefe saw us he just ran to me, so happy that his mom was home and like, he was alive.”

The house she lived in on her property is still standing, but smoke and heat has damaged it to the point where she’s not sure if any part will be salvageable.

“I want to come back to my home, I want to raise my family here, this property has been in my family since the 1960’s. It’s my dream but it’s also my grandma, my grandpa and my moms and I just want to keep that alive because it gives me a sense of home.”

Barkley knows she has a lot of work ahead, and told 23ABC she is waiting for help with debris clean-up she hopes is coming from FEMA.

“Right now, I can't do anything, we can’t clean this up, we can’t bring the tractors or anything up here.”

Her mind is on the work that needs to be done, like clearing the large cottonwood tree on her property that was damaged from the fire and now leans precariously over her house.

“I won't be able to even start working on the property or doing anything until these trees are gone.”

She says it’s frustrating that she can’t start work on her property yet, but she’s also been getting situated in her new living situation with her two sons, recently receiving a large donation of clothes and toys.

“Last night was the first night I was able to feel home again. Seeing full closets, full shoes, full toy bins, it was so nice.”

To support Aubree Barkley and her family's efforts to rebuild, you can donate to her Gofundme here.

