Cal Water works to maintain service during power shutoffs in Kern River Valley

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — As public safety power shutoffs continue in South Lake and the Kern River Valley during extreme heat, Cal Water is working around the clock to ensure residents maintain access to water service.

Local business owner Steve Spradlin estimates he's lost between $20,000 and $30,000 due to recent power shutoffs from spoiled perishables and generator costs across his multiple businesses in the area, which include a supermarket, gas station and True Value in Mountain Mesa.

"Other than a little low water pressure, there's never been a time that we've actually been out of water. There hasn't been any impact water wise on us at all," Spradlin said.

Spradlin hopes Southern California Edison's power shutoffs are coming to an end as he can't afford additional losses.

"The issue isn't the fact that they turned the power off. The issue is why weren't they more prepared earlier? They've had trucks in this area for three or four years. Ever since the Paradise Fire, they've inspected fire lines and replaced them," Spradlin said.

According to Spradlin, the power shutoffs created chaos in the community because they occurred with little warning.

Cal Water, which serves over 5,500 customers in the area, has also been relying on generators to maintain operations during the outages.

Kellen Boyce, a third-generation water treatment manager, says his team remains committed to serving the community despite the challenges.

"We're managing. We try to get the rest when we can. But when the phone rings it's what we signed up for. Those that are in the water industry, we know what we're getting into. We're servants of the community," Boyce said.

As a resident of the Kern River Valley himself, Boyce finds motivation in helping his neighbors through difficult times.

"It is stressful, but there's a reward behind it when you can walk up and you can see people in the community enjoying this product that we provide. Or to know that a fire department member will come up to you and say thank you. They're doing the hard work. They're doing the heavy lifting. I'll never compare what I do to what those gentlemen and ladies do. They're in the middle of it. They're doing the hard lifting. But I want to know that at least I can provide the resource they need the best I can," Boyce said.

Boyce encourages residents to greet and support Cal Water workers when they see them working throughout the area.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

