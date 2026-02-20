Caltrans plans salt brine applications for Kern River Valley roads next winter

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — As wintry weather continues to impact the Kern River Valley, Caltrans is preparing to introduce a new winter road treatment method to the area. The transportation agency plans to add salt brine applications to Kern River Valley roads in preparation for future snow and ice storms, starting next winter season.

During a conversation on Wednesday, Caltrans District 6 Public Information Officer Christian Lukens explained the upcoming change.

"There are areas in the state where Caltrans does use a salt brine. That is a system that will be coming to Lake Isabella, a replacement system, likely in time for the next winter season." Lukens said.

The new salt brine system differs significantly from the sand currently used on area roads. Salt brine lowers the freezing temperature of water and allows snow and ice to melt off the roadway much faster than it would normally. Sand, by contrast, is laid down on roadways as an abrasive material that gives vehicles something to grip onto in snowy and icy conditions.

Lukens noted that both techniques do not conflict and would be used situationally when Caltrans deems they'll better serve drivers in the area. The agency expects salt brine applicators to be ready for use next winter.

However, automotive professionals in areas where salt brine is already used have raised concerns about potential vehicle damage.

"I see plenty of beautiful cars on the outside, and then you look underneath, like, holy crap. This is, like, comparable to pictures you see of the Titanic," said Bill Fisher, owner of FHP Automotive on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Fisher recalled that Caltrans began applying salt brine to roadways near him about a decade ago. In his experience, salt brine creates more problems for drivers than benefits.

"It does create a lot of rust, which, then again, we have to put in different kinds of parts and more parts," Fisher said. "I hate seeing it cost more money, you know, for them to have to replace five different parts, when it could just be one."

Caltrans disputed these concerns in a statement, saying the salt brine solution is administered using a calibrated control system in a ratio that does not cause corrosion. The agency added that no environmental impacts have been reported from usage of the salt brine solution.

Fisher says he still recommends that drivers protect their vehicles from potential rust damage by using car washes that spray the undercarriage of a vehicle to remove any debris or brine that accumulates underneath.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

