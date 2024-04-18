Court documents detail alleged crimes of Kern Valley High School Teacher

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Recently released court documents detail the alleged crimes of a Kern Valley High School teacher who has been charged with numerous sex crimes.

23ABC reviewed the redacted offense report.

The report details the alleged molestation of a 16-year-old female high school student by Christopher Renaudo, a teacher at Kern Valley High School.

In the report the alleged victim claims Renaudo first started sending her messages on Instagram around August 2023. One of these messages said that he “wanted her.”

The student told investigators that Renaudo sexually assaulted her three times, all taking place in his classroom during school hours.

The three assaults reportedly took place last September and October over the course of three to four weeks.

According to the report, the first assault happened after Renuado asked her to stay in his classroom after the class was over.

When she did, he locked the door to his classroom, and he kissed and groped her.

According to the offense report, the student said she told him to “Back off” and he replied “It’s okay”.

The incident stopped once the bell rang.

According to court documents he also sent the student numerous explicit messages and an explicit video over Instagram.

When asked by investigators why the student didn’t come forward when these instances took place first, she responded that she did not want to ruin his life.

The student reportedly agreed to work with investigators and contacted Renaudo over the phone where she referenced the alleged instances, and asked if he would like to do it again.

He responded that they would have to discuss it later.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for his car and seized his phone while he was at the school.

After speaking with a KCSO Deputy, Renaudo voluntarily gave an interview, during which he initially claimed that the relationship between him and the student was standard.

According to the report over the course of the interview the interview, he eventually admitted to kissing her and performing other sexual acts.

Renaudo was arrested by KCSO on April 4 and charged with five felony counts including sex offenses with a minor.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 21st for his preliminary hearing.

