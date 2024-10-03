Domestic Violence Awareness Walk to take place in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The High Desert Women’s Center, a non-profit, is dedicated to breaking cycles of abuse.



The Domestic Violence Awareness Walk is organized by the High Desert Women's Center and aims to unite supporters and survivors

The walk will take place on October 4 at 6 pm outside of Valley Fitness

Newbern asks those who attend to bring a flashlight

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Our goal is to help anyone experience domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking,” Christy Newbern said.

Christy Newbern is a Victim Advocate who works for The Women's Center.

Her office is in Lake Isabella and it provides various services for free.

“We provide counseling, we are a typing service for domestic violence restraining orders, and civil harrasment restraining order for sexual assault victims.”

Newbern has organized the 9th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, and told me domestic violence comes in many forms.

“It’s important to know some signs in case someone you know is experiencing it, once you have education about something, you can see it better.”

The event will take place in the parking lot of Valley Fitness.

“The sheriff's department is going to be there, the sergeant is going to speak and I will have a survivor telling her story.”

The event is free to attend, and Newbern says to bring a flashlight to help “Shine a light on domestic abuse.”

“We go walking down the boulevard holding some signs and carrying flashlights at dusk,” Newbern said.

