DONKEY MASSACRE: Reward money increases during search for those responsible for wild burro killings

Roughly five years ago, nineteen wild burros were killed in the Mojave desert. Those responsible still haven't been found. However, law enforcement has some leads and is asking the public for help.



The vehicles authorities are looking for were last seen in Primm, Nevada on August 13 2019.

BLM is offering $10,000 as reward money and additional rewards are also being offered by American Wild Horse Conservation ($6,500), The Humane Society of the United States ($2,500), The Platero Project - Seattle ($16,000), and the Animal Defense Council ($1,000) for a reward totaling $36,000 dollars.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It is eighty acres of corrals, hay storage, equipment storage, office space for our wranglers,” said Tom Bickauskas, Acting Ridgecrest Field Manager for the Bureau of Land Management.

He’s describing the Ridgecrest Wild Horse and Burro corrals, where horses and burros spend time after being collected from the wild in order to curb overpopulation.

“We bring them here, we get them healthy, give them shots, get them prepared for adoption so they can live the next phase of their life.”

It’s a place where these animals are nurtured, a far cry from how 19 wild burros were treated in 2019, when 19 burros were shot and killed somewhere between Baker, California and Primm, Nevada.

“Accountability is important.”

BLM investigators have identified two vehicles of interest shown here, both 2008 Toyota pickup trucks last seen on August 13 2019 at the Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino in Primm Nevada.

“I've been here five years, that 2019 shooting was the first time I heard of such a thing.”

The BLM, American Wild Horse Conservation, The Humane Society of the United States The Platero Project - Seattle , and the Animal Defense Council have combined rewards to offer $36,000 for information leading to justice.

“These animals are cherished,” Bickauskas said, “Burros and wild horses are protected under the Wild Free Roaming Wild Horse and Burro Act of 1971”

This means these are federally protected animals.

According to estimates by the BLM there are around 4,000 wild burros living in California on BLM land.

Those with information can reach out to the 24 hour online tip site wetip.com or call 909-987-5005

Bickauskas says humans should never interact with wild burros.

“It’s important to remind them to keep their distance, remind them that they are wild animals.”

Wild Burros who get accustomed to human interaction can become a problem, waiting in roads, entering private property and harassing livestock.

These ‘nuisance burros’ are often brought into facilities like the corrals in Ridgecrest - which is open to the public.

“They can come here to this Ridgecrest Corral, and they can feed carrots to burros if they have interest in interacting with wild burros. if you are interested in adopting a wild burro you can do so.”

